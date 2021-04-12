Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Alizeh Shah details thoughts on ‘embracing the glorious mess you are’

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Alizeh Shah details thoughts on ‘embracing the glorious mess you are’

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has finally taken to social media to candidly dish over one of her biggest insecurities in life.

The star started off by addressing the issue on Instagram Stories with a written admission that read, “Hello people. Here, I am putting by biggest insecurity on display. Yes, I have been struggling with acne for quite a long time. A lot of us had the idea that ‘clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible.”

“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or your beauty. There is nothing more attractive than confidence. Once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so embrace the glorious mess that you are.”

Shortly after which came a selfie style video where Alizeh showed off her cheek and lip acne in detail.


More From Showbiz:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her painting skills

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her painting skills
Shehzad Roy touches on 'shocking’ encounter with fan's father over face masks

Shehzad Roy touches on 'shocking’ encounter with fan's father over face masks
‘3 Idiots’ fame Ranganathan Madhavan recovers from coronavirus

‘3 Idiots’ fame Ranganathan Madhavan recovers from coronavirus
Mansha Pasha shares more stunning photos from wedding ceremony

Mansha Pasha shares more stunning photos from wedding ceremony
Kuruluş: Osman to air on Har Pal Geo from first Ramazan

Kuruluş: Osman to air on Har Pal Geo from first Ramazan
Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan enjoys weekend with family; see photo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan enjoys weekend with family; see photo
Alizeh Shah opens up about her ‘biggest insecurity'

Alizeh Shah opens up about her ‘biggest insecurity'
Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson

Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson
Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat expecting their first child

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat expecting their first child
Aiman Khan drops jaws in latest snaps

Aiman Khan drops jaws in latest snaps
Samina Ahmed to make Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel?

Samina Ahmed to make Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel?

Latest

view all