Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Hailey Bieber shares 'bad experiences' with paparazzi shooting up her skirt

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Hailey Bieber opened up about some uncomfortable moments when photographers tried to invade her privacy.

The Stephen Baldwin's daughter attracted a lot of attention after marrying Justin Bieber, internationally-renowned pop star, in 2018.

Sharing bad experience with paparazzi, the supermodel reveled on Dixie D’Amelio’s Early Late Night Show, saying: "I think that it’s a really weird, invasive thing. What I understand is people wanting to capture clothing or try to get these outfit shots. To me, that is understandable because that’s good for the people who design the clothes and for our stylists."

Justin's sweetheart went on to add: 'But it’s a different thing when I feel like it feels invasive and disrespectful.'

The celebrity couple are enjoying in Los Angeles, and they are followed by paparazzi everywhere. 

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she still does not fully understand these photographers.

