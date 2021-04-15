Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 15 2021
Twitter lashes out at Shoaib Akhtar for criticising Babar Azam after 2nd T20

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: File

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was criticised on Thursday for his criticism earlier against Babar Azam.

After Azam scored a run-a-ball half-century in the second T20I, Akhtar had subjected him to criticism.  

However, when the Pakistani skipper smashed a swashbuckling century in the third T20I, Akhtar lavished praised on him in a tweet. 

"Brilliant Babar with Supreme authority wins another series," the Rawalpindi Express had tweeted after Pakistan won the third T20I against South Africa. 

However, social media was not willing to let Akhtar off the hook so eassily. 

Many people on Twitter reminded Akhtar how he had criticised Azam for playing slowly against South Africa. 

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar lost for words after KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi named in former pacer's honour

Hamza reminded people of what Akhtar had said earlier.

Ahtisham also poked fun at the Rawalpindi Express. 

After witnessing the barrage of criticism on social media, Akhtar realised his mistake in a subsequent tweet. 

"Its okay, humans err," he said.

