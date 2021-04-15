Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 15 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over 'damage control' ahead of Prince Philip funeral

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned from doing any damage control over their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Sussexes reportedly regretted the timing of the interview as they had no control over it.

While Prince Harry and Prince William have broken their silence in a telephonic conversation earlier on Sunday, it seems that things are far from “amicable" as the pain of the couple's claim looms over.

“I think amicable might be pushing it slightly,” Royal editor Russell Myers said in Australian show Sunrise.

“People who I have been speaking to have said the brothers are united in grief at this stage and certainly they're putting things to bed for the meantime.

“This is all about supporting the Queen and supporting the rest of the family and giving the Duke of Edinburgh the send-off he deserves - it's all about his commemoration.

“So I think the boys are growing up a little bit and just parking their feelings. "

