'Prince Philip's funeral can't repair Prince Harry, Prince William rift'

While many believe that Prince Harry and Prince William could heal their rift at Prince Philip’s funeral a royal expert believes that their brotherhood is "beyond repair".



Amanda Platell said that the brother’s relationship was once "an unbreakable bond" but following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all it has severely weakened their relationship.

She wrote in the Daily Mail: "Yet break that bond has.

"It has been shattered by Harry's swift and unexpected departure from his royal duties to live in the US, and by the incendiary interview he and his wife gave to Oprah Winfrey in California as 'Grandpa' lay gravely ill in hospital."

"There are those who feel William should even find it in himself to forgive Harry, to move on, to forget all the wild, unfounded accusations levelled at him, his wife and the rest of the Royal Family.

"Yet if I were William – who, let's not forget will one day become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England – I would have to ask myself: Can I really find it in myself to forgive Harry's betrayal? Are some wounds just too deep?

"Harry knew he would be badly letting down his brother William – also father to a young family – increasing not just his burden of duty but also the sheer amount of public engagements he would have to carry out in Harry's absence.

"He knew he was breaking that bond with his brother, yet he did it anyway. For, as Harry said in that interview, it was his new family – not the Royal Family – that now came first."