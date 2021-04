"Supergirl" actress Melissa Benoist on Wednesday dedicated an Instagram post to her husband Chris Wood who celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Melissa joined thousands of people on social media to send birthday greetings to "The Vampire Diaries" actor.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared a picture her husband with a caption "Happy birthday, sweetheart. odds are you won’t see this, but I felt like shouting from the rooftops how wonderful you are and how glad I am you were born."