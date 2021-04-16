Prince William and Harry will not walk side by side at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk next to each other in their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral procession as their cousin Peter Philips (Princess Anne’s son) will walk between them behind the coffin.

There will be a small ceremonial procession behind the vehicle carrying the coffin — which the Queen's husband helped design in his life.



Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon (1400 GMT) in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to details released by Buckingham Palace.



Military uniforms will not be worn to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral to avoid issues. It will be unlike a traditional Royal funeral for several reasons.

Queen's eldest two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, will lead the procession, followed by their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Philip's grandsons William, Harry and Peter Phillips will follow them. It will be the brothers' first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The final members of the procession will be Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Philip's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen will obviously be present at the service - which will be broadcast live - with their four children, but many other members of the royal family will not be able to attend.



Prince Harry, who has been quarantining without his American wife at their former home Frogmore Cottage, will have an opportunity to mend fences with his family.