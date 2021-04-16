Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Web Desk

Atif Aslam releases 'Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salaam'

Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Singer Atif Aslam has released his 'Salam-e-Ajizana' for the holy month of Ramadan

Pakistan's music superstar Atif Aslam has released a special Kalaam for the holy month of Ramadan.

The 38-year-old Jeena Jeena singer chose the most renowned Kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan who is commonly known as Aala Hazrat in the sub-continent. Aala Hazrat's Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakho Salaam is the most recited salaam in Pakistan.

Earlier, Aslam released a series of teasers on social media about the upcoming salam to the sacred presence of the last holy Prophet [peace be upon him]. He captioned his post as "Salam-e-Ajizana coming soon."

Apart from Atif Aslam, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery took part in the recitation. All five can be seen standing with their hands respectfully folded. 

As the video opens, 'MUSTAFA JAAN E REHMAT' along with 'NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL' can be seen written in light colours to match the video's overall theme. 

Earlier, Atif Aslam released naat recitations on several occasions, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. His credit includes great hits like Tajdar-e-Haram and Wohi Khuda Hai for Coke Studio. Last year, he decided to recited the 99 names of Allah for Coke Studio.

With his soothing vocals, Aslam has once again won the hearts of his fans as the video garnered over 433,500 views on YouTube within hours of its release. In the meantime, his admirers took to Twitter to express gratitude for sharing Durood-e-Salaam video during the fasting month. 

Have a look at some of the messages here: 

Watch the recitation of Salaam by Atif Aslam here: 


