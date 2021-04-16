Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Alex Rodriguez saw the split coming because Jennifer Lopez 'has not been happy for awhile now'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked their fans after announcing they have officially parted ways and called off their engagement. 

In a joint statement, the former partners said they are better off as friends and would like to remain that way. 

A source close to the duo said that they were not able to make it work after trying for a month and that J-Lo feels 'at peace' after the split. 

A second insider said A.Rod saw the split coming, because J.Lo "has not been happy for awhile now."

"Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity," they said, 

For the unversed, news broke out earlier that A.Rod had been cheating on J-Lo with Madison LeCroy. 

At the moment, the exes are "very cordial," according to the second source, who shared that they are going to remain friends.

However, J-Lo has no plans to see A.Rod at the moment, despite his efforts of trying to make it work.

"He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together," a third source close to J.Lo revealed. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy." 

