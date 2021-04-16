Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Govinda returns to work after testing coronavirus negative

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Govinda returns to work after testing coronavirus negative

Bollywood star Govinda has returned to work after testing negative for coronavirus, the actor has confirmed on social media.

The Raja Babu actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Dance Bangla Dance and wrote “back in work and back to groove.”

Govinda, who is a judge on the popular reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance’, shared his dancing video with caption “My signature moves on new stage and almost new me!! Back in work and back to groove.”

He further said, “Judging and enjoying Dance India Dance on Zee Bangla.!”

Govinda was tested positive for coronavirus and under home quarantine on April 5, his wife Sunita Ahuja had confirmed.

More From Showbiz:

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines himself

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines himself
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for prayers and love

Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for prayers and love

Atif Aslam's new Kalaam 'Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat' winning hearts: More than 1000K views in a day

Atif Aslam's new Kalaam 'Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat' winning hearts: More than 1000K views in a day
Mansha Pasha thanks team for support on her nikkah

Mansha Pasha thanks team for support on her nikkah
Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps of hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday

Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps of hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday
Video: Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020

Video: Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020
Vicky Kaushal recovers from Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal recovers from Covid-19
Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with ‘Ramo’ co-star Murat Yıldırım

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with ‘Ramo’ co-star Murat Yıldırım
Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir
Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons

Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons
'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'
Atif Aslam releases 'Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salaam'

Atif Aslam releases 'Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salaam'

Latest

view all