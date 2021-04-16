Govinda returns to work after testing coronavirus negative

Bollywood star Govinda has returned to work after testing negative for coronavirus, the actor has confirmed on social media.



The Raja Babu actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Dance Bangla Dance and wrote “back in work and back to groove.”

Govinda, who is a judge on the popular reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance’, shared his dancing video with caption “My signature moves on new stage and almost new me!! Back in work and back to groove.”

He further said, “Judging and enjoying Dance India Dance on Zee Bangla.!”

Govinda was tested positive for coronavirus and under home quarantine on April 5, his wife Sunita Ahuja had confirmed.