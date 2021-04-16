Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry’s ‘shameful’ uniform tantrum bashed by experts

Prince Harry has come under fire for reportedly throwing a ‘shameful’ tantrum over military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Angela Levin in a collection of tweets. She was quoted saying, "Due to Princes Andrew and Harry throwing tantrums none of the Royal Family will be wearing military uniforms on Sat.”

Her second tweet on the other hand sliced deep into the heart of the matter and had many royal fans nodding in unison. It read, "Hasn't our Queen at 94, got much much more to cope with than deciding on what male family members should wear for her adored husband's funeral?"


