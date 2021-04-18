Can't connect right now! retry
Imran Abbas named Turkey's goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries

Turkish government has selected Pakistani star Imran Abbas as a goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit African countries along with leading Turkish actors to provide basic needs of life to them.

The Noor Bano actor confirmed this on Instagram.

He wrote, “Honoured to be selected by the government of Turkey and its Ministry of religious affairs (Dayaanat) as the goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit, this week, to Tanzania and many African countries along with leading Turkish actors to provide water, food, education and other basic needs of life to the people of those countries.”

He captioned the post, “Alhamdolillah!! #turkey #pakistan #goodwillambassador”.

The announcement came days after Imran Abbas visited Turkey and met fellow Turkish stars.

Fans and friends have congratulated the actor for getting the honour.

