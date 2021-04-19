Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 19 2021
Minal Khan, Aiman Khan send tongues wagging in latest post

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Minal Khan left fans gushing after she shared an adorable video of herself with her sister Aiman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the video showcases the two sisters posing adorably as the video, which is segmented into four parts, seems to be freezing certain parts of the video in each portion.

The adorable duo dropped jaws as did adorable poses like flashing peace signs, giving each other warm embraces and so on.

"We killing it! Duh," the stunner captioned the post. 

Fans couldn’t help compliment the adorable duo as they showered them with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one user commented.

"Beautiful sisters. Love you both!" another commented. 

Take a look:



