Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Kim Kardashian excited after learning that her family was inspiration for 'Bridgerton'

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian was taken aback when she came to know that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was the inspiration for the Netflix show Bridgerton.

Nicola Couglan, who plays Lady Whilstledown in the show on Tuesday said on Twitter, "As the world's number one @bridgerton stan [email protected] know that the Kardashians was a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" 

Reacting to the news, Kim wrote " What? I am freaking out!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting? It would make my while life! I love you Lady W!!

