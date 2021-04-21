Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan looks completely unrecognizable in latest photo

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical dram serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked completely unrecognizable in his latest photo.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and shared his stunning selfie sporting black hoodie and a mask.

He posted the picture without any caption.

Earlier, Engin Altan showed off his surfing skills and the video of him went viral on social media.

Engin shared his surfing video on his Story. He can be seen flaunting his surfing skills perfectly.

