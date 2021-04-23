Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Michael B. Jordan gushes over 'adorable' Lori Harvey

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Michael B. Jordan gushes over ‘adorable’ Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is a bundle of happiness whenever he is gushing over his ladylove Lori Harvey and fans are gushing over the duo’s incredible relationship.

The star touched upon his love for Steve Harvey’s daughter in a confession to People magazine and was quoted saying, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

He even added, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

