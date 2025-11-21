Meghan Trainor becomes 'obsessed' with her health after gestational diabetes diagnosis

Meghan Trainor confesses she is 'focused on health' for her kids

Meghan Trainor recently got candid and revealed when she started her weight loss journey.

On Thursday, November 20, the 31-year-old American singer-songwriter showed up on KIIS FM, where she confessed that she began her weight loss journey after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Trainor admitted she became “obsessed” with her health as soon as she found out about the gestational diabetes diagnosis in her pregnancy.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Everyone's just being like, like, 'Why are you thin now?' Like, 'You were 'All About That Bass' girl.' I was like, 'I was 19 when I came out with that song.'”

The Wrap Me Up songstress went on to talk about the public commentary regarding her weight loss by quipping, "I've been on a fitness journey since I got healthy. And it started with when I was pregnant, I had gestational diabetes. And I was like, 'Oh, I got to learn about health and fitness.'"

Trainor mentioned that seeing her children suffer inspired her to take her health and fitness seriously. Also, she wants to keep performing for a long stretch and for that, she has to maintain her strength.

"If I want to tour forever, I got to be at my strongest. If I want to lift up my kids from their crib and not pull out my back,” she noted.

The mother of two is now "strength training three times a week in the gym" and is "focused on health,” adding, "Now I'm obsessed with like how's my hormones? How's my gut? Because I just want to feel good, because this job is hard to do if you don't feel good.”

"But I got a lot of hate for being thinner. So that confused me and rattled me," she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Trainor shares her two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara.