Hugh Jackman gets honest about playing Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman reveals if he will play Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman has made a U-turn on his decision to never play Wolverine again.

Hugh appeared on the November 21 episode of The Graham Norton Show alongside his Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson to promote the new film.

When asked whether he’ll play the character again, he said, "Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again. I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years."

Before jokingly adding: "I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!".

The Prestige star first played the role in 2000’s X-Men and went on to reprise the role in eight more films, which collectively made £2.69Billion at the box office.

Wolverine was killed off in 2017’s Logan, but brought back in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. The film was a hit and made £1Billion at the box office.

In Song Sung Blue, Hugh and Kate play a couple who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band.

"Whatever expectations I had of Kate, she came in and blew straight past them. She is a force of nature and honestly it is one of the best performances you will ever see. She is extraordinary," the Greatest Showman star said.

Song Sung Blue hits theaters on December 25.