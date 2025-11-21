'Peter Pan' stars to reunite for onscreen love story: Deets here

'Peter Pan' stars Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd Wood reunite for romcom

Peter Pan fans will be delighted to know that lead stars Jeremy Sumpter and Rachel Hurd-Wood are reuniting onscreen.

Sumpter is also making his directorial debut with the upcoming rom-com Strawberry Roam. The duo will play love interests in the new romantic comedy.

Written by Courtney Paige (Chapel), Strawberry Roam follows "a devoted horse enthusiast (Hurd-Wood) and a failed stock market trader (Sumpter) who drain their modest savings to chase a dream across the border. Determined to start a horse sanctuary in Mexico, the young couple embarks on a journey they imagine will change their lives for the better. But as love and ambition collide, they learn that the richest reward isn’t the future they imagined—it’s the trust, courage, and connection they rediscover on the road together."

Sumpter gushed over making his directorial debut, telling Deadline, "Stepping into my first feature as a director is incredible on its own, but getting to share it with Rachel makes it even more special. We forged such a deep bond on Peter Pan, and reuniting after all these years feels like a homecoming of sorts. There’s something profoundly full circle about creating again with someone who helped shape such an important part of my childhood. I’m overwhelmed—in the best way—and so grateful for this chance to tell a story together."

Additional casting is underway. Filming is set to begin in the spring in New Mexico. Hurd-Wood is producing via her Perlino Pictures banner alongside Johnny Remo's SkipStone Pictures.