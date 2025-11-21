Megan Thee Stallion feels ‘defeated' amid defamation case

Megan Thee Stallion gets emotional during defamation case testimony

Megan Thee Stallion has given an emotional testimony in her defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

The Mamushi singer told a court she feels "defeated" and struggles with mental health issues because of a sexually explicit deepfake video the blogger is alleged to have encouraged followers to watch.

The Grammy-winning artist took the witness stand in her lawsuit against Gramz, who is accused of being a "mouthpiece" a "puppet" and a "paid surrogate" for rapper Tory Lanez during and after his high-profile criminal trial.

Gramz is accused of encouraging Megan’s thousands of followers on X and Instagram to view an unauthorised, sexually explicit deepfake video of the star that had been circulating on social media.

"I feel like, to this day, I feel a little, like, defeated," Megan testified, often shedding tears as she talked about the artificial intelligence porn bearing her image.

Meanwhile, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot after the pair left a Los Angeles party in 2020 and has been sentenced to 10 years.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Gramz in the civil trial of seeking to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about her on her online social media platforms, "for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms Pete for Mr Peterson's conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress."