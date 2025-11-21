 
Geo News

Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source

Katy Perry is all set to take her relationship with Justin Trudeau to the next level

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source
Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source

Katy Perry is reportedly taking a major step in her relationship with Justin Trudeau.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the 41-year-old pop star is "making plans for the holidays" with her new boyfriend.

The confidant further told the outlet that Katy is really "looking forward" to closing out her Lifetimes tour before the holidays.

“Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source said. “She hasn’t even had time to really think about her life after the tour.”

Rumors of Katy and Justin's relationship first sparked in July 2025, after the two were seen getting cozy on a dinner date in Canada.

However, the former PM of Canada confirmed his romance with Katy when he was seen at the pop sensation's birthday bash in Paris.

At that time, the source told Page Six that Justin is over the moon to be dating the Dark Horse hitmaker.

“He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman,” described the insider.

“They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food," a tipster added. “They both have a sparkle for each other."

More From Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt drops rare pics to mark her 12th wedding anniversary
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops rare pics to mark her 12th wedding anniversary
Miss Jamaica sidelined from Miss Universe pageant day after on-stage accident
Miss Jamaica sidelined from Miss Universe pageant day after on-stage accident
The Weeknd achieves major music milestone
The Weeknd achieves major music milestone
Candace Cameron Bure addresses past clashes with JoJo Siwa and Jodie Sweetin
Candace Cameron Bure addresses past clashes with JoJo Siwa and Jodie Sweetin
Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday
Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release