Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Theroux opens up on romance life with Jennifer Aniston

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Justin Theroux opened up on his romance life with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, saying he received 'sage advice' from pal Jason Bateman when he started dating the Friends actress.

The 'Leftovers' star, during an interview, revealed that the attention he received from being in such a high-profile relationship was very new to him.

He revealed that his friend helped him with a apiece of advice, asking him to think of stories written about them as simply being about 'characters' in a 'little soap opera and to try not to get drawn into any drama.

 He told Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist: "Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on.

"And he said, 'Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born and that character is you, but it's not you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has got a problem, that character is, you know, sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins.' And he said, 'And so my advice is, don't follow that guy's storyline.'"

The 49-year-old star was thankful for the advice from Bateman as it helped him to stay 'sane'. He described it in his own words, saying: "It was a good piece of advice because I stuck to it. And that's the only way you can sort of keep sane and all that."

Justin Theroux began dating Jennifer Aniston in 2011 and the celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015. They separated in late 2017.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet

Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet
Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’

Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’
Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going

Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going
Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt

Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt
Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace
After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday
America's Sweetheart: Chase Hudson's music video features Charli D'Amelio

America's Sweetheart: Chase Hudson's music video features Charli D'Amelio
Michael B. Jordan gushes over ‘adorable’ Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan gushes over ‘adorable’ Lori Harvey
Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae showcase flexibility in a dance lesson

Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae showcase flexibility in a dance lesson
Ellen DeGeneres sets up a fundraiser for endangered species

Ellen DeGeneres sets up a fundraiser for endangered species
Franki Valii passes away at the age of 79

Franki Valii passes away at the age of 79

Latest

view all