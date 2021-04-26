Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she shares meaningful pic of son Louis

Kate Middleton has reportedly sent a 'barbed' message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a meaningful post, showing her son Louis riding a bicycle.

The Duchess of Cambridge, according to the royal expert, took a swipe at Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan with her latest post.

According to a top royal-watcher Daniela Elser, 'the picture is a direct reaction to Prince Harry claiming during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he was not able to ride a bicycle with his dad when he was a child.

Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child to mark his third birthday on Friday.

The picture - showing Louis smiling on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back -  was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school. 

Daniela shared her thoughts with Aussie media, saying: "There are in fact a number of shots of Harry as a child riding a two-wheeler with his own dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William. Therefore, it could be argued that the duchess is highlighting that perhaps Harry has been indulging in a certain historical revisionism, something which the inhabitants of Kensington Palace did not miss."

According to Daniela, Kate Middleton's decision to photograph her youngest son on a bike is so marked.

