Monday Apr 26 2021
Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Demi Lovato said she sought stability by rushing into relationships with men 

Demi Lovato has been braving her inner demons lately by opening up about the ordeal she went through with substance abuse. 

Chatting with Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, the Disney alum said she sought stability by rushing into relationships.

"I noticed that a behaviour of mine was jumping into relationships with men," the 28-year-old said on the show. "And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer."

"I found that I actually found stability more on my own," she added. "Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."

The songstress also said she has been like an 'open book.'

"It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible," she said.

