Eurovision fans lose it as Bulgaria pulls of shock victory: Watch

Eurovision fans lose it as Bulgaria pulls of shock victory

Eurovision 2026 delivered exactly what fans signed up for: glitter, drama, controversy, questionable fashion choices – and one absolutely unexpected winner.

Bulgarian pop star Dara stormed to victory Saturday night in Vienna with her explosive dance anthem Bangaranga, giving Bulgaria its first-ever Eurovision title and leaving bookmakers scrambling to explain themselves.

If you missed Dara’s performance, you missed Eurovision history

The 27-year-old was not even considered a serious frontrunner heading into the final. Then she hit the stage with chaotic Kukeri-inspired choreography, a chorus nobody could stop humming and enough energy to power half of Europe. Suddenly, everyone was feeling the Bangaranga.

Eurivision Song Contest 2026 ended with Israel’s Noam Bettan landing second and Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu taking third.

But once Dara hit the stage with her chaotic choreography, pounding beats and giant Kukeri-inspired visuals, the contest suddenly felt over.

“Bangaranga is something that everyone's got in themselves,” Dara explained before the final. “It's the moment you choose to lead with love, not fear.”

And Europe clearly bought into the chaos.

Why everyone’s talking about Eurovision 2026

This year’s contest had everything: political protest, technical disasters, viral staging and one very confused UK entry.

While five countries reportedly boycotted over Israel’s participation, the music itself still managed to dominate social media timelines.

Australia’s Delta Goodrem delivered powerhouse vocals with Eclipse, Finland brought literal flamethrower energy, and the UK’s Look Mum No Computer sadly collected just one point for Eins, Zwei, Drei.

After finishing dead last, the musician laughed it off online, writing: “Bulgaria honestly deserved winner!”

Honestly? Fair point.

Dara’s win also continued Eurovision’s obsession with unforgettable spectacle – think ABBA’s Waterloo meets an underground rave with folklore demons and emotional healing.

Eurovision did not just crown a winner this year. It created a main character. With that said, Bulgaria has truly earned the party.