Katie Price takes drastic action after husband Lee Andrews goes missing

The move comes amid Katie Price's alarming statement that her husband is missing

Katie Price has removed all traces of her recent reunion pictures with husband LEE Andrews from her Instagram account after appearing without her wedding ring.

The couple had been scheduled to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

It comes after Price removed her wedding ring while posing for a photo with her son Harvey on Thursday, shortly after slamming her absent husband for scrapping their planned reunion in the United Kingdom.

Now, fans have noticed that the star has made an eye-opening move by deleting recent photos of the pair together from her Instagram grid.

One fan wrote: 'I could be wrong but I swear there were more pictures and recent as well of him. May be she has started to remove pictures of him as you now have to scroll down quite a way to see photos of Katie and Lee on her grid.'

Another added: 'She definitely had more recent ones than that! but why only delete some. I need new information, it’s been too long.”

The last photo of Katie and Lee together on her Instagram grid dates back to March 25, although Katie reunited with the self-proclaimed businessman earlier this month in Dubai.

Katie also appears to have deleted a post of her in a bikini relaxing poolside with husband Lee in Dubai from early March.

The move comes amid Katie Price's alarming statement that her husband is missing, with the star insisting the situation is becoming serious.

However, Katie admitted she was unsure whether she should fly out to Dubai, as she is being supported by "professionals" to deal with the situation, saying it was "really weird.''

In his final call, Katie says Lee "sounded worried" and whispered that people were "coming" for him.

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates.