Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveal wedding look in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted dressed up to the nines for a wedding, but it was not theirs just yet.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were seen in Bushwik, Brooklyn, attending a friend's high-profile wedding.

The Opalite hitmaker stunned the onlookers around the area in her Elizabeth Taylor-themed ensemble, with the Hollywood icon's jewellery as her accessories.

Swift and Kelce excited fans for their own wedding with their pre-wedding looks, as they are expected to tie the knot themselves in July.

Swifties in their wedding fever flocked to the comments and wrote, "JUST STARED AT THIS VIDEO FOR 5 MINUTES CAUSE I DIDNT PROCESS IT WAS REAL."

Another added, "I hope they get married soon," and a third chimed in, "Another wedding attendance before soon become bride and groom."

More added, "Soon it will be theirs," and "Love her dress. They are attending so many weddings lately !"

The latest wedding outing comes after the couple recently attended a friend's big day in Greece.