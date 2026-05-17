Taylor Swift teases TS13 with subtle clue in new outing

Taylor Swift seemed to just dropped the first Easter Egg for her milestone album, TS13, after Swifties have been theorising and speculating about her next move.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has been out and about in New York City this week, and fans have been trying to find the meaning behind her unusually frequent public appearances.

The Opalite hitmaker was seen wearing the Elizabeth Taylor Opale earrings for the first time, which contained 13 stones.

A fan account on X wrote, "She has been wearing the bracelet and ring a couple of times but never the earrings. Previously she wore 12 STONES at the #GRAMMYs, which led to the Showgirl announcement 6 months later!"

Excited Swifties flocked to the comments and reacted to the Easter Egg, writing, "NOOOOO I'M NOT READY TO LEAVE SHOWGIRL JUST YETT."

Another added, "okay so this is like the first open ts13 easter egg right????" and "okay then november announcement january/february release," chimed in a third.

More added,"TS13 is being written and composed quietly by Taylor. She's known for having the body of the work done before pulling in a producer. We are in the before TS13 time capsule of music history," and "Uh ohhhh!!!! TS13 is in the making!!!!"

The Grammy winner's new album will be a milestone one for her as it will be her thirteenth one - the number which has been her lucky charm since the beginning of her career.