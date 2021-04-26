Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

It is expected that more responsibilites will come Prince William, Kate Middleton's way 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being hailed as 'beacon of hope' for the British royal family with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their positions. 

With Prince Philip's passing away, it is expected that more responsibilites will come the Cambridges way. 

According to a palace staffer, “Without a doubt we are in a period of change. Arguably change at the top with the Queen handing over more ­responsibilities to the Prince of Wales and, of course, William as well.

“It means Kate will be even more front and centre and what you’ve seen over the past year or two is that she definitely has grown in confidence in order to do that.

“With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of the picture, and never likely to return, one would think, this is their time," they added. 

In return, Kate admires the Queen just as much. “All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen’s sense of duty and commitment,” she once said. “It really is fantastic.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship
Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars
Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'

Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'
Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor for 'The Father'

Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor for 'The Father'
Riz Ahmed's loving gesture breaks internet as he fixes wife Fatima Mirza's hair on Oscars Red Carpet: Watch

Riz Ahmed's loving gesture breaks internet as he fixes wife Fatima Mirza's hair on Oscars Red Carpet: Watch
Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's quirky joke during Oscars speech: Video

Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's quirky joke during Oscars speech: Video
Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars

Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars

Latest

view all