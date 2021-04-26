Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

It is expected that more responsibilites will come Prince William, Kate Middleton's way

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being hailed as 'beacon of hope' for the British royal family with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their positions.



With Prince Philip's passing away, it is expected that more responsibilites will come the Cambridges way.

According to a palace staffer, “Without a doubt we are in a period of change. Arguably change at the top with the Queen handing over more ­responsibilities to the Prince of Wales and, of course, William as well.

“It means Kate will be even more front and centre and what you’ve seen over the past year or two is that she definitely has grown in confidence in order to do that.

“With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of the picture, and never likely to return, one would think, this is their time," they added.

In return, Kate admires the Queen just as much. “All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen’s sense of duty and commitment,” she once said. “It really is fantastic.”