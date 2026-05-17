Molly Mae arrives in style at Venezuela Fury's wedding aboard £15k private jet

Molly Mae Hague attended the wedding of Venezuela Fury alongside her daughter Bambi

Molly Mae Hague attended the wedding of Venezuela Fury alongside her daughter Bambi, gushing over the 'beautiful bride' in stunning snaps shared on Instagram.

Venezuela, 16, and her husband Noah Price, 19, tied the knot at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man on Saturday, with Bambi, three, serving as one of 18 bridesmaids.

Sharing adorable snaps of Venezuela cuddling Bambi, the pair beamed in the sweet snap as Molly-Mae penned: 'Beautiful bridey!!! @venezuelaprice1. Such a special day.'

Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

In another picture, Bambi kissed her mum, while the Maebe founder also shared a snap of her daughter standing beside a huge six tiered blue wedding cake.

What caught fans' attention, however, was the absence of Tommy Fury, as Molly-Mae and Bambi arrived via private jet accompanied instead by her sister Zoe.

Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

The private jet was chartered from Newcastle based Naljets and cost an estimated £15,000 for the day.

The outing comes after Molly Mae, who is preparing for the arrival of her second child, revealed that the renovations to her home are still ongoing and far from complete.

She also shared that Bambi's bedroom remains under construction, posting a snap of the unfinished room.

The latest renovations come after Molly-Mae admitted she is still 'haunted' by her newborn experience with Bambi and is 'really anxious' about having another baby as her due date approaches.