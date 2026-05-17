Hailee Steinfeld gets real about postpartum struggles: 'Survival mode'

Hailee Steinfeld is officially in her “warm soup and survival mode” era – and honestly, new moms everywhere are relating hard.

Just weeks after welcoming her first baby with husband Josh Allen, the Pitch Perfect star is opening up about the not-so-glamorous side of postpartum life, sharing a refreshingly honest update that feels a lot more real than the usual celebrity “bounce back” narrative.

“My amazing doula has taught me so much about postpartum nutrition,” Hailee shared in her Beau Society Substack on May 15.

“In general, she advised me to stick to warm foods during my postpartum recovery to help digestion and boost nutrient absorption, a philosophy that stems from Ayurveda.”

And yes, the actress is currently emotionally attached to soup. Specifically, her mom’s homemade albondigas.

“It's one of those rare soups that looks as good as it tastes,” she wrote, sounding exactly like someone running on love, exhaustion and broth.

The 29-year-old also revealed she’s been reading The First 40 Days by Heng Ou, a postpartum guide that clearly hit close to home.

“Every word has resonated,” Hailee admitted. “People understand that about your new baby, but they don’t understand that about you, the mom.”

That line alone probably just earned a standing ovation from mothers across the internet.

Still adjusting to life with a newborn, Hailee says she’s reminding herself to slow down.

“I'm still in this early period,” she wrote, “and need to remember to be super gentle with myself in every way — physically, mentally, nutritionally, spiritually, all of it.”

Translation: healing is not linear, and even Hollywood moms are figuring it out one bowl of soup at a time.