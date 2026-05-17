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Pete Davidson dubs as main character during split with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson's romance with Elsie Hewitt crumbles behind closed doors
By
Tabinda Irfan
|

Published May 17, 2026

Pete Davidson dubs as main character during split with Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson dubs as main character during split with Elsie Hewitt 

Pete Davidson’s whirlwind love story with Elsie Hewitt has reportedly hit a hard stop – and insiders claim the breakup was anything but mutual.

According to sources close to the former couple, Pete officially pulled the plug on the relationship after months of tension following the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose.

And while things looked dreamy on Instagram, behind the scenes? Not so much.

“Elsie fought hard for this relationship,” one insider revealed. “Pete was the one who decided he was done.”

The pair reportedly moved at lightning speed after getting together in March 2025, later discovering they were expecting a baby. 

Between luxury getaways, cozy family photos and loved-up posts, fans thought Pete had finally entered his settled-down era. Apparently, reality had other plans.

“They confused intense chemistry with long-term compatibility,” the source explained. “They thought having a baby would be exciting and bring them closer together. The reality was the complete opposite.”

Friends say the Saturday Night Live alum struggled with the sudden shift into full-time domestic life – a far cry from his famously chaotic bachelor reputation.

“Pete falls in love fast — way too fast,” another insider said. “He jumps into relationships before really thinking anything through.”

Sources insist the comedian plans to stay involved in Scottie’s life and continue supporting his daughter financially.

Still, those close to him say the relationship had been unraveling for a while.

“The real problem is Pete is a deeply unhappy person,” one insider added. “He needs to learn how to love himself before he can fully love someone else.”

Hollywood romances move fast, but this one may have broken the land-speed record. 

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