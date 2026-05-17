Katie Price claims Lee Andrews has been 'KIDNAPPED' after terrifying final call

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates

Katie Price dramatic love story turned into a frightening melodrama after her recent statement, claiming that her husband, Lee Andrews, is now a 'missing person' following an alleged kidnapping.

The former model claimed that when she spoke to Lee, he was allegedly in a van with 'ties around his hand.'

The couple had been set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims that he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Katie later described their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring this week.

Now, on Saturday, Katie took to her Youtube channel and claimed that her husband is missing, insisting the situation is worse.

"It was put up on my Instagram that Lee is taking time out from socials because of all the trolling, the media frenzy, the speculation, I put that up."

Kate added: "Because the truth is, Lee has been missing for three days. The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10 O'Clock, he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me.

"Lee was trying to get through the border near Hatta and, oh God, this is so discombobulating. His location went off at 10:03, Wednesday night, that's the last contact anyone's had, his family and me. This is the third day now, obviously, he phoned me before the location went off. He's in the middle of nowhere, obviously, I'm worried."

"We're wondering if he's been kidnapped; he's definitely a missing person now," Katie said, adding that while she wasn't planning on speaking publicly, she felt compelled to speak out after speculation over whether Lee had been arrested. However, she reiterated that there had been no record of Andrews being detained.

Katie said it was "unsettling" that last she last spoke to Lee, on FaceTime, he had a hood on and informed her that he had been "captured, arrested or whatever," adding:

"He had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said 'Look, they're coming back for me,' that is the last FaceTime call I had. Then his phone went dead.

However, Katie was unsure whether she should fly out to Dubai, as she is being supported by "professionals" to deal with the situation, saying it was "really weird".

In his final call, Katie says Lee "sounded worried" and whispered that people were "coming" for him.

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, Katie completely brushed off any concerns about Lee's travel ban and instead, was hopeful that he will be in the United Kingdom next week.