Monday Apr 26 2021
Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to heal her rift with the royal family so long as they fulfill her requirements.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Kevin O'Sullivan and during his appearance on talkRADIO he claimed, "Meghan let it be known that she is prepared to heal the rift with the Royal Family so long as they apologise to her.”

"I think people in this country think the apology should be coming in the opposite direction, that Harry and Meghan owe our Royal Family a huge apology for outrageously calling them racists. I don't think we're going to see Meghan here anytime soon.”

"She is heavily pregnant. It would be extraordinary if she came back for the Diana statue unveiling and then one may wonder when we will see her again. They've set up a very cosy life out there.”

"Maybe it will be Christmas and even then, will they be welcomed back? There's an awful lot that needs to be discussed and all the leaks from their camp is causing quite a bit of stress over the other side. Whilst this keeps happening and they're not talking, I can't see any cooling of relations to make everything better."

