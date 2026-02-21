Netflix vs HBO: The shows that won the streaming wars

For decades, HBO set the gold standard for prestige TV. It gave us The Wire, The Sopranos, and in the streaming era, buzzy hits like Hacks and The Pitt.

But here’s the twist: Netflix didn’t just join the prestige conversation – it bulldozed its way in.

The platform may have its fair share of cancellations, but its best shows are undeniable. Here are the Netflix series that prove streaming didn’t just change television – it upgraded it.

The Crown (2016-2023)

Historical drama isn’t new. This level of precision? That is. Chronicling Queen Elizabeth II’s reign across six decades, The Crown swapped out its lead cast every two seasons – no aging makeup shortcuts here.

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton each delivered powerhouse turns that still spark debate over who wore the crown best.

Adolescence (2025)

Netflix thrives in the limited-series lane, and Adolescence pushed that to the extreme. Each episode unfolds in a single continuous take, following pre-teen Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) down a disturbing path of online radicalisation. It’s tense, technical and impossible to shake.

Sex Education (2019-2023)

Teen dramas can feel like adults guessing what high school is like. Sex Education actually listens. Asa Butterfield’s Otis launches an underground advice clinic using lessons from his therapist mom, opening the door to funny, awkward and refreshingly honest conversations about identity and growing up.

Arcane (2021-2024)

Based on League of Legends, Arcane had no business being this good. Yet it became the gold standard for video game adaptations – visually stunning, emotionally layered and accessible even if you’ve never touched a controller.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan and inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel, this gothic nightmare is more than jump scares. The Crain family’s trauma hits harder than any ghost in the hallway.

Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019)

One of Netflix’s first breakout originals, this women’s prison dramedy proved streaming could compete with cable heavyweights. Its ensemble storytelling still feels bold more than a decade later.

Mindhunter (2017-2019)

True crime done right. Following FBI agents interviewing serial killers, Mindhunter focused less on shock and more on psychology. Two seasons were enough to cement its cult legacy.

Squid Game (2021-2025)

Few shows reshape pop culture overnight. Squid Game did. The South Korean survival drama became a global obsession and helped mainstream non-English series in a way few thought possible.

HBO may have written the original prestige playbook. But Netflix? It rewrote the ending.

Now the question is: which one are you re-watching first?