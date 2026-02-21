James Van Der Beek’s final film 'The Gates' to premiere weeks after passing

James Van Der Beek’s last performance will reach audiences just weeks after his passing.

The Dawson’s Creek star, who died on February 11 at age 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer, will appear in the upcoming thriller The Gates.

The film, directed by John Burr, is set for release on March 13 and marks Van Der Beek’s final screen credit.

In the movie, Van Der Beek takes on the chilling role of Pastor Jacob, a menacing figure who rules over a gated community with fear and religious fervor.

In the trailer, his character warns, “I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. Find them, and let God’s will be done.”

The story follows three friends who stumble upon a murder while traveling through the community, only to become targets of Pastor Jacob and its unsettling residents.

Alongside Van Der Beek, the cast includes Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, Keith Powers, and Brad Leland.

Burr, who also wrote the screenplay, worked with producers Gary Glushon, Ross Kohn, and Nancy Leopardi to bring the tense thriller to life.

Van Der Beek rose to fame in the late ’90s as Dawson Leery, the earnest protagonist of Dawson’s Creek.

The release of The Gates will serve as both a cinematic event and a poignant farewell to a beloved actor whose career spanned decades.