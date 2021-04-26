Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

US chat show host and close friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King is receiving flak after asking why Princess Anne was the only female to walk behind Prince Philip’s coffin during his funeral procession.

People took to Twitter to hit back at Gayle’s “sexist” question.

Many users pointed out that Princess Anne is “Prince Philip’s only daughter” hence why she was the only female present.

"Gayle asked Tina Brown why Anne was in the funeral procession with the men?

"Uh, Princess Anne is Prince Philip's only daughter!" one user wrote. 

Another person added: "I don't see why she was surprised.

"Princess Anne even walked for the Queen Mother funeral procession.

"And I find it disrespectful of her to even question.

"Princess Anne was his only daughter.

"Of course she was going to do that."

One user even urged Princess Anne “to sure Gayle King”.

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides
Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition

Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?
Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Latest

view all