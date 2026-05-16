Theo Von responds after Joe Rogan raises suicide concerns

Theo Von pushed back after Joe Rogan publicly expressed worry about his mental health.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said he was “freaked out” by some of Von’s recent comments including references to suicide and his use of SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors).

Rogan, a longtime friend and collaborator, recalled hearing that Von “bombed” during a Netflix taping and allegedly told the audience, “I’m trying not to take my own life.”

Von quickly addressed the speculation, as per New York Post.

He wrote, “This is mostly cap. Sad to see this kinda stuff. I’m doing great. I’m a human being which is a rocky ride. But I’m doing fine thanks.”

Rogan also questioned the broader idea of chemical imbalances in mental health, claiming SSRIs “numb people.”

His remarks added fuel to ongoing debates about antidepressants and their impact on creativity and performance.

Von has long been candid about struggles with anxiety and the pressures of stand up comedy.

He has appeared on multiple episodes of Rogan’s podcast, often sharing personal stories and discussing world events.

Despite Rogan’s concerns, Von emphasized he is in a good place and dismissed the narrative of crisis.