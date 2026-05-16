Eurovision 2026: All you need to know about the song contest final

Sequins, smoke machines and political drama? Eurovision is officially back.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest final takes place Saturday night in Vienna, where 25 countries will battle for Europe’s most gloriously unpredictable musis crown.

But this year’s competition is not about key changes and glitter cannons – it’s also wrapped in growing controversy over Israel’s participation.

Now in its 70th year, Eurovision remains one of television’s wildest cultural exports. The contest gave the world ABBA’s Waterloo, launched Céline Dion into superstardom and somehow made wind machines feel like a personality trait.

This year, however, several broadcasters – including Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands – are boycotting over Israel’s inclusion amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Organisers have also tightened voting rules after last year’s public vote drama, when Israel surged to second place thanks to massive audience support weak jury scores.

Fans can still vote online, by phone or text – but now only upto 10 times.

Meanwhile, israel’s broadcaster KAN was warned after promotional videos encouraged viewers to vote for its entry “Michelle” 10 times. The clips were later removed.

As for the music? Eurovision remains beautifully chaotic.

Finland’s fiery Liekinheitin (“Flamethrower”) is already becoming meme material thanks to its literal wall of flames. Australia’s Delta Gooderm arrives with polished pop anthem Eclipse, while Greece mixes electro-pop and traditional sounds in Ferto.

And yes, social media has already declared at least six songs “the winner” before anyone’s even hit the stage.

Because at Eurovision, the rules are simple: expect drama, expect glitter and never trust a calm ballad halfway through the running order.