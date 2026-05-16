The 'Batman' Part II: Surprise exits and wild new cast additions

Gotham just got a major cast refresh.

Director Matt Reeves has officially confirmed key casting updates for The Batman Part II, and the lineup is already sparking more theories than a Riddler notebook.

The 2027 sequel – currently set for October 1 release – is still a ways off, but Reeves has started rolling out details on X, teasing returning heroes, fresh faces, and at least a couple of notable exits.

He and co-writer Mattson Tomlin are deep in the script, with Reeves telling Variety: “It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson did.”

Batman is back

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, continuing his gritty take in Gotham’s most brooding billionaire. Plot details are still locked away tighter that the Batcave, but fans are already expecting a bigger villain roster.

New arrivals shaking things up

Scarlett Johansson is officially joining the franchise in an undisclosed role – and yes, the internet has already cast her as everything from Poison Ivy to The Phantasm.

Sebastian Stan is also on board, and while he has not confirmed his character, The Hollywood Reporter suggests he may be stepping into Harvey Dent territory. Stan called the project “a challenge” and hinted it could “blow people away.”

Charles Dance is also joining, reportedly as a Dent family figure, adding even more intrigue to Gotham’s political undercurrent.

Familiar faces returning

Jeffrey Wright (Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál), Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez), and Barry Keoghan (Joker) are all expected back — though Keoghan’s Joker still feels like a loaded wildcard after his brief cut from the first film.

Who might not return?

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is “not expected to return,” while John Turturro’s Falcone is likely done after his fate in the first movie. Paul Dino’s Riddler? Even he does not know yet.

One thing is clear: Gotham is not just expanding – it’s being rebuilt.