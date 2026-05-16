Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate pre-wedding date night in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing the streak of their recent public appearances, which have left fans puzzled about the pop superstar’s next move.

The 36-year-old musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were seen making their way to Or’esh in New York City on Friday, May 15, with paparazzi’s flashes following them around.

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star already seem to be in their wedding era and were looking adorably at one another in the pictures shared by fans on social media.

Swift donned a white floral dress for the outing with a gold necklace and a straw purse, while Kelce sported a patterned short sleeve shirt and black pants.

The Eras Tour performer has been in the Big Apple for the entire week, making public appearances four times all in one week.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen having dinner with her family, and friends, including attending Lena Dunham’s birthday party.

Swift was seen attending a dinner at Zero Bond on Thursday, with undisclosed company, and sparked curiosity among fans who have been dissecting the meaning behind her recent streak of wearing black and white outfits.

Swifties believe that the colours, and her lilac nails are a potential Easter Egg towards her 13th album, which she is rumoured to be working on right now.

Besides TS13, Swift is also in the headlines for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, the details of which are still under wraps despite invites having gone out.