Phillip Schofield drops bombshell about 'brutal' life after scandal hit downfall

Holly Willoughby also cut ties with him, leaving Phillip alone to face media scrutiny

Phillip Schofield has spoken his heart out after the scandal that ended his career in a bombshell interview with the DailyMail.

After he stepped down from This Morning, ITV show in May 2023, he admitted to be involved with an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a much younger male colleague on the show, which left him unable to return to the media.

During his difficult times, Holly Willoughby, who was his long-term friend and colleague on This Morning, also cut ties with him, leaving him alone to face media scrutiny.

But his current lifestyle has seen him bow out of the spotlight, with the 64-year-old insisting he is "content" with his new life.

The former Dancing on Ice host told the Mail in an email that he has got used to his "calm and drama free" life.

In what appears to be a dig at his former friend Holly, who he and his family shared many holidays in a plush Portuguese resort, he said: "I decided a while ago that I just wanted a quiet life with family, friends I can trust and my dog."

Admitting he keeps his "head down", he added: "The past few years were, as you know, utterly brutal on so many levels and I came to terms with the fact that there was no way back."

Phillip's entire family, including daughters, Molly, 32, and Ruby, 29, have always stood by him throughout his ordeal.

Speaking on Channel 5 programme Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, Molly explained: "When my dad came out, it was... very hard for me, it was very hard for the entire family - mainly my mum, of course - everything was turned upside down.

"But we talked through it, and over time it’s got easier. You know, my mum, my sister [Ruby], we’re all the same, we will always continue to support him no matter what."

Meanwhile, Holly teased an exciting new project on Instagram on Monday as she geared up for a career comeback.