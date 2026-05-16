Ariana Grande reunites with old collaborator ahead of 'Petal' release

Ariana Grande is carrying her previous musical eras into the new one as she is reuniting with her longtime collaborator Law Roach for her soon-to-begin tour.

The 32-year-old pop star is reportedly working on her outfits for the Eternal Sunshine tour with the celebrity stylist.

Roach teased the collaboration during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 14.

He revealed that he will be flying to Los Angeles for fittings before the tour kicks off on June 6, in Oakland.

The Side to Side hitmaker previously worked with Roach for her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

Beginning from June 6, Grande will be taking over several North American cities, as well as London in August.

During his interview at the film festival, Roach sang high praises of Grande, saying, “We’re grown now. Seven years is a long time to not have a tour or not to perform for huge audiences. And I just think that her maturation as an artist and as a woman is so incredible. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to come back and to collaborate with her for it.”

He also gushed over her upcoming album, petal, which will be released on July 31, and teased the record which he has already listened to. “And this new album is so good. It is quintessential Ariana, and I think her fans are going to be really excited to hear the music and to see the show.”