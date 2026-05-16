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Brian Lindstrom, filmmaker who humanized society's underdogs, dies at 65

Brian Lindstrom suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Brian Lindstrom, filmmaker who humanized society&apos;s underdogs, dies at 65

Brian Lindstrom spent his career turning a camera toward those society often overlooked: addicts rebuilding their lives, incarcerated mothers fighting to stay connected to their children, and individuals living with mental illness.

His documentaries were not just films; they were acts of empathy, often sparking policy change and reshaping public perception.

Lindstrom, who died Friday at 65 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, leaves behind a body of work defined by compassion and a belief in redemption.

As per Los Angeles Time, his wife, Wild author Cheryl Strayed, announced his passing, calling him “a man whose every word and deed was driven by kindness, compassion, and generosity.”

Born in Portland in 1961, Lindstrom was the first in his family to attend college, working summers in an Alaskan salmon cannery to pay his way.

A professor’s gift certificate to a film class at the Northwest Film Center set him on a path that led to Columbia University’s MFA program.

A childhood train trip with his grandfather, a binge drinker treated with disdain by fellow passengers, became a metaphor for his life’s work: restoring dignity to those society had written off.

Finding Normal, Alien Boy: The Life and Death of James Chasse, Mothering Inside, I Am Not Untouchable. I Just Have My Period for The New York Times, are some of his remarkable works.

Lindstrom often said he made films “for the people in the film” rather than for audiences.

His work earned him the Civil Liberties Award from the ACLU of Oregon and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Lewis & Clark College.

“He erased the X society puts through people,” Strayed wrote. “He believed we are all sacred and redeemable.”

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