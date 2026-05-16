Olly Murs explains why he turned down ‘Celebrity Traitors'

Olly Murs revealed he was offered a spot on the second season of BBC’s breakout hit Celebrity Traitors but declined due to scheduling conflicts.

The Troublemaker singer told The Sun that while he “would have definitely done it” and loves the show, the timing clashed with his 400km Soccer Aid cycle challenge for UNICEF and his brother in law’s wedding.

“This time of year was always going to be busy,” he explained.

The decision came as filming continues for the highly anticipated second series, which has already secured an A list cast including Richard E. Grant, Michael Sheen, and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

The first celebrity edition in 2025 became a ratings juggernaut, with Alan Carr memorably winning despite laughing when asked to declare himself a Faithful.

Murs’ absence highlights the growing demand for star power on reality formats.

Producers are reportedly making “huge changes” to accommodate bigger names, hoping to build on the momentum of last year’s success.

However, fans won’t be seeing Murs plotting as a Traitor or defending himself as a Faithful.