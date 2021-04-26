Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'intense' row delayed engagement news

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen as the epitome of a happy family, it was not always this easy.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was dubbed ‘Waity Katie’, eventually got engaged to William after on-and-off dating for years but even then continued to have problems.

Reports claimed that the newly-engaged pair, who kept their engagement under wraps for several weeks, delayed telling the public because of their fallout.

Journalist Tina Brown shared that Kate had “barely negotiated a tense moment” with William with some sources saying that she was “on probation”.

The row was thought to have been sparked after she was photographed playing tennis with her siblings.

“The picture of her playing tennis with her brother and sister on the Manor court never appeared in the British press, but the mere fact that someone somewhere had photographed Kate on a private holiday on a communal court gave Prince William the test case to sue he is known to have been looking for.”

While Kate eventually pursued the photo agency for the image and was awarded £5,000 in damages, “William wanted blood” even after the case was settled.

The Duchess did not want to escalate the matter but “tension between the couple” over the photographs “grew so intense the engagement announcement was postponed again while William sulked” over their fight.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question
Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides
Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition

Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?
Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Latest

view all