Lili Reinhart addresses her ‘depressive’ identity’

Lili Reinhart recently sat down for a chat and got candid about being known as a star who only fixates on her depression and mental health.

The actress got candid with The New York Times and was quoted saying, “'I had no idea three years ago that I’d be known as the girl who talks about her depression all the time. Is that something that I necessarily would have tried to seek out? No, but I’m glad that that’s how it happened.”



Reinhart also added, “I'm the kind of person where, if I’m struggling with something, I need to talk about it. That’s the only way that I can get through it.”