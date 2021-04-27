Can't connect right now! retry
A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ first meeting

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been going strong for almost two long decades.

Looking back at their first meeting, the now Duchess of Cambridge was just as awkward as anyone else would be while meeting a member of the British royal family.

Reports unearthing the pair’s first few days recall their 2002 meeting at St. Andrews as anything but love at first sight.

Per Mirror Online, William at the start of his college life had said: “I just hope I can meet people I get on with. I don’t care about their background.”

Reports have also revealed that Kate did an awkward curtsy when she first met William. She later commented on that and said: “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy.”

William also looked back at their friendship later and admitted: “We spent more time with each other, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests. She’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun.”

One rib-tickling anecdote was revealed by royal historian Robert Lacey who wrote in his book Battle of Brothers: “Just a month or so into their first term together, they attended a party at which William was getting seriously hit upon by a pushy female student.”

“The prince was being polite, but he couldn’t shake her off, and the girl didn’t get the hint — until Kate appeared out of nowhere behind him and put her arms around William. ‘Oh sorry,’ he said, ‘but I’ve got a girlfriend,’ and he and Kate went off giggling together,” he wrote. 

