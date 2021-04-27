Can't connect right now! retry
Special commonality Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice's engagement rings share

Royal fans have always kept a keen eye out for rings whenever a royal was set to tie the knot.

In particular to Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle, their rings share a special connection as they were especially designed by their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Harry respectfully.

Harry had curated the piece with a mix of classic and modern styles as he featured a central diamond from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed, along with diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana.

He told the BBC: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

Meanwhile, Edoardo made sure to be mindful of trade as Beatrice’s ring boasts of ethically sourced diamonds also from Botswana.

Speaking on the creative process, jewellery designer Shaun Leane told HELLO!: "He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond.

“He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me.

"So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."

Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ first meeting

Prince Charles 'confident, happier' since Prince Philip's passing

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite as friends after ending engagement

Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor

Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn

Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party

Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

