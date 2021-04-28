Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Caitlyn Jenner's tweet makes Kim Kardashian upset

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner, who recently announced her bid for Governor of California, has reportedly 'disturbed' Kim Kardashian with her tweet about 'dangerous criminals' in the streets.

The reality star is reportedly 'disturbed' by the former Olympian's views on prison reform as she tweeted about 'dangerous criminals' in the streets.

The 71-year-old has been sharing her thoughts on Twitter - which are very different to reality star's.

Caitlyn wrote to her followers: "This is horrible and also avoidable. Gavin's District Attorneys across California are releasing dangerous criminals back on to our streets. Enough is enough. #RecallGavin."

Her tweet was in response to a story about a man who killed a seven-month-old and allegedly been arrested twice this year for domestic violence, before being released.

According to a media outlet, the mum-of-four seems to be unhappy with Caitlyn's approach as it 'hurts communities because it uses more of taxpayer's money and does not address the reasons why people commit crime in the first place'.

Kim Kardashian is a supporter of Newsom's approach to crime which offers support to those coming out of prison and re-entering society.

